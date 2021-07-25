Divide Complex, Harris Mountain fires grow

The Divide Complex, which includes the Balsinger and Ellis fires, has grown to 6,023 acres with 221 personnel assigned.

The fire grew on July 23, causing the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office to issue an evacuation order for the Belt Park area, between Neihart and Monarch.

The Harris Mountain Fire, near the Town of Cascade was started by lighting according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources on July 23 and since then has grown to 3,623 acres with 152 personnel assigned.

“DNRC is coordinating with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and multiple volunteer fire departments from Cascade County. DNRC Central Land Office has prioritized response efforts and suppression resources to the fire, including an incident commander, air resources, and multiple fire engines,” according to InciWeb.

A Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team will in-brief July 25 and assume command of the fire early next week, according to InciWeb.

On July 23, CCSO issued an evacuation order for one home and warnings for additional homes and ranches in the area.

“Residents are asked to avoid the area as much as possible to allow fire response efforts to travel unheeded into the area. If driving through the area, please reduce speeds and be mindful of any posted signs restricting access or calling for alternate routes,” according to InciWeb.

