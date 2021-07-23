Two fires in Cascade County; CCSO issuing evacuation orders

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said late Friday afternoon that they are watching a fire about 10 miles due south of the Town of Cascade that is on both private and Bureau of Land Management property.

Slaughter said that one residence has been evacuated as of 5 p.m. July 23 and that pre-evacuation warnings have been given to multiple other ranches.

“It is roaring,” he said.

It was about 60 acres on Friday afternoon, according to CCSO.

There’s one deputy at what they’re the Montana Department of Natural Resources has dubbed the Harris Mountain fire.

The Divide Complex, which includes Balsinger and Ellis fires, has picked up again and Slaughter said that they are evacuating Belt Park on Friday afternoon. CCSO said there are five deputies in that area now notifying residents of the evacuation order.

CCSO issued an evacuation order for Belt Park on July 11, but Slaughter said the wind shifted and humidity came up so they allowed residents back into their homes, but the situation has changed.

Slaughter said on July 23 that if deputies issue the evacuation order and residents leave, but go back in while the evacuation order is still in effect, “we are not coming back for you.”

Slaughter said that officials are “extremely concerned” about the fire danger over the next few days with dry and hot conditions as well as wind.

