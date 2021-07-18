Community meeting set for July 19 for Divide Complex fires

Photo above: Midewin Hotshots Crew Vehicles on the Balsinger Fire, courtesy of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

A community meeting on the Divide Complex fires is scheduled for 4 p.m. July 19 at the Neihart Community Park.

Seating is limited and officials ask that attendees bring their own chairs. Updates will be available from the incident management team and Forest Service representatives.

There are now 249 personnel assigned to the Divide Complex fire, which includes the Balsinger and Ellis fires, according to an update from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Assigned personnel includes five Type 2 handcrews, one Type 1 hotshot crew, sixteen Type 6 engines, one Type 5 engine, two Type 4 engines, one Type 3 engine, three dozers, one skidgen unit, and three water tenders, according to the Forest Service.

According to InciWeb, the Balsinger Fire is about 1,688 acres with 0 percent containment with no injuries or structures lost so far.

“For the next operational period, resources on the Balsinger Fire will focus on securing/ mopping-up existing fireline, fuels reduction on the Divide Road, and suppression of the northern flank. Structure assessments/preparation continues in the Belt Parkway area. On the Ellis Fire, mop-up and securing existing fireline continues. Some firing of green islands within the fire perimeter may occur,” according to the Forest Service.

