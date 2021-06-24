July 4 festivities, closures

The Great Falls Municipal Band will present a free “Patriotic Summer Celebration” concert on June 30 in the Mansfield Convention Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available. Pre-concert entertainment from Miss Linda’s Studio Centre begins at 5:45 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature familiar patriotic selections and marches as well as a tribute to Bud Nicholls. For more information, contact Paul Burton at 406-899-9982.

The 4th of July parade begins at 11 a.m.

The route runs from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, north to Central Avenue and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park, north of the Civic Center.

Please do not park vehicles along the parade route. For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 750-4721 or Terry Bailey at 799-1091.

Downtown Summer Jam, Hootenanny lineup announced

The 4th of July Hootenanny with live music begins immediately after the parade on Central Avenue between 3rd and 6th Street.

The Electric City Water Park will be open noon to 6 p.m.

The People’s Park & Recreation Foundation community fireworks display will begin from West Bank Park around 10:30 p.m. when it gets dark and the best viewing will be at Elk’s-Riverside Park on River Drive North between Central and 6th Street.

West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display.

GFFR reminds residents of fireworks rules, safety

Parking is available at Gibson Park. The Farmers Union Building parking lot, located on River Drive, will be open for handicap parking. Access to that parking lot will only be at Central Avenue West and River Drive.

The People’s Park & Recreation Foundation collects donations throughout the year for the annual fireworks display. Please show appreciation by donating to the “Fireworks Forever Fund” during the parade, or donations can be mailed to: Fireworks Forever Fund, c/o People’s Park and Recreation Foundation, P.O. Box 2106; Great Falls, MT 59403

Other firework viewing options include Eagle Falls Golf Course and Centene Stadium. The golf course is hosting a free Community Celebration starting at 5 p.m. with live music, firework viewing, face painting, and games, along with food and drink specials in the taphouse. The Great Falls Voyagers are also in town and the game begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

As a reminder, leave your fireworks at home. As in previous years, fireworks may not be discharged in any city park or on any public sidewalk, street, public right-of-way, public easement, or alley. They should only be discharged on private property such as the sidewalk leading to a residence or driveway. If your family plans on discharging fireworks within the city limits this year, make sure you are in the know about the city’s fireworks ordinance and understand the basic rules and regulations pertaining to fireworks.

In the interest of fire safety, Airport Drive, north of Terminal Drive, will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight on July 4. The observation area will remain closed until 8 a.m. July 6. Aviation required access will be allowed as necessary.

