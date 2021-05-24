City considering plats for 28 lots in West Ridge development

More housing is planned for the northern edge of the city in the next phase of the West Ridge development and the city planning board will consider the preliminary plat during their May 25 meeting.

The 7.69 acre lot will be platted into 28 new lots for single family and townhomes. The lots will range from 10,656 to 10,662 square feet on the western portion and 8,420 to 8,446 square feet on the eastern portion, consistent with the R-3 zoning district requirements and the planned unit development that was added to the development in 2017.

The property is located between 2nd Street Northeast and 4th Street Northeast, and will be a continuation of Chouteau Avenue Northeast.

Final plat for latest West Ridge phase on Tuesday’s agenda; phase includes 18 lots and two-unit townhomes [2017]

This section is phase nine, of what was an originally proposed 11-phase development that has been and will be platted over a number of years.

The City Commission approved the annexation of the whole property and assigned R-3 single-family high density zoning in 2015. The commission later approved the rezone of the property to planned unit development in 2017 so the applicant could build two-unit townhomes.

City Commission to consider $140,795 contract for storm water management plan [2018]

Commissioners approved phase eight of the development in 2018 and further platting of the development was halted due to stormwater management issues, according to the staff report.

Next West Ridge phase advancing with plans for 18 lots, including townhomes [2017]

The 2015 annexation agreement called for the city, West Ridge developers and the adjacent Thaniel Addition developers to partner for the funding and installation of a regional stormwater facility on a nearby property northwest of the two developments, but the West Ridge developers have concerns about the cost and have since decided to propose a private, on-site facility.

The developer has asked the city to construct a permanent stormwater detention pond onsite to serve only the addition through city staff prefers the regional stormwater plan that was developed in the 2015 improvement agreement.

NWGF’s Thaniel Addition project shrinking slightly in favor of plans for new project south of city [2018]

The city has already spent about $130,000 toward the regional stormwater facility as planned in the 2015 agreement and per the agreement has invested $1.4 million toward a sewer lift station and force main that serves the West Ridge and Thaniel subdivisions. Per the 2015 agreement, the developers will continue to reimburse the city for those costs as lots are brought to the market, according to the staff report.

North Great Falls transportation study underway

If approved, this phase will be connect to the existing city street network by extending Choteau Avenue Northeast and 4th Street Northeast and the roads will be built to the city’s standard of 35-feet wide, according to the staff report. The 60-foot rights of way will be set up for boulevard style sidewalks for homeowners to construct as lots are sold and those will connect to the existing sidewalk system, according to the staff report.

City approves annexation of 20 acres for 83 homes on southern edge [2018]

The proposed 28 lots will connect to the existing sewer and water mains currently serving the development.

Members of Neighborhood Council 3 have submitted questions regarding traffic, high speeds on 2nd Street Northeast and 36th Avenue Northeast and their desire for more discussion on improvements to the 6th Street Northwest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

