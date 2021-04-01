Erdmann selected as next dean for GFCMSU

Stephanie Erdmann has been selected as the new dean and CEO for Great Falls College MSU.

The appointment was announced April 1 by Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian and Montana State University President Waded Cruzado.

“Dr. Erdmann brings more than 20 years of experience to the position with a dedication to student success and collaborating with business and industry to help advance local economies and better the lives of graduates with good jobs,” Cruzado said in a release.

Erdmann is currently the vice president of academic affairs and Rice Lake Campus administrator for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake, Wis., a position she has held since 2018. Erdmann first joined the college in 2015 as a divisional dean in the business program, according to a release.

Prior to Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, she worked at the College of Menominee Nation, a tribal college on the Menominee Reservation, in Wis., and she taught as an adjunct instructor in business, management and marketing at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay, Wis. on-and-off over the years since 2002, according to a release.

“I am really looking forward to working with the remarkable faculty and staff at Great Falls College,” Erdmann said in a release. “They are so dedicated to the students and to the Great Falls community. It is clear that Great Falls loves this college and I know working together we can take it to new heights.”

Erdmann holds a doctorate in business administration management from Northcentral University at San Diego, California; a master’s in administrative science-project management from the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay; and a bachelor’s in interpersonal communications management from the University of Montana.

Erdmann’s appointment will go before the Montana Board of Regents for approval at its regularly scheduled meeting in late May and she will begin her duties July 1 according to a release.

She succeeds Susan Wolff, who is retiring after leading the college since 2012.

