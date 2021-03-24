Search narrows to two candidates for GFCMSU dean

Two finalists have been selected for consideration to replace Susan Wolff, who is retiring as the dean/chief executive officer of Great Falls College MSU when she retires June 30.

The search committee has selected Stephanie Erdmann and Chato Hazelbaker for community interviews and open forums March 29-30.

The committee is also making electronic surveys available to gather public input for both candidates.

“We are excited to (virtually) introduce our finalists to everyone at Great Falls College MSU, and to the entire Great Falls community. Drs. Erdmann and Hazelbaker have been selected from an extremely high-quality pool of candidates, and we believe that they both have tremendous potential to serve as the next Dean/CEO of Great Falls College,” Montana University System Deputy Commissioner Brock Tessman, who is chairing the search advisory committee, said in a release.

Erdmann is the vice president of academic affairs and Rice Lake campus administrator at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and will take part in a public forum from 4-5 p.m. March 29. The survey to provide feedback on Erdmann will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 29. More about Erdmann’s professional experience is here.

Hazelbaker is the vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Carroll College in Helena and will be part of a public forum from 4-5 p.m. March 30. The survey to provide feedback on Hazelbaker will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30. More about Hazelbaker’s professional experience is here.

According to a GFCMSU release, Erdmann has been with Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College since 2015, serving in various roles and her current role as vice president of academic affairs and Rice Lake campus administrator since 2018.

She received her bachelor of art in interpersonal communications with a management emphasis from the University of Montana and worked in the Flathead Valley for several years in sales, advertising and marketing and was the articulation coordinator/transfer student coordinator at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, according to the GFCMSU release.

Hazelbaker has been the vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Carroll College since 2018. In fall 2020, Carroll met its enrollment goal, surpassing the mark of the previous year by 28 percent. He leads 15 staff members responsible for admission, financial aid and marketing, according to a GFCMSU release.

He has worked at various institutions, including serving as chief communication officer at Clark College, a two-year institution in Vancouver, Washington, from 2013 to 2018. He was also the marketing director at Montana State University-Billings from 2001-2004.

Hazelbaker received a bachelor of arts in English from Rocky Mountain College, master of arts in leadership from Crown College and doctorate of education in organization development from the University of St. Thomas.

