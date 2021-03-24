County approves contract for jail roof project; road improvements; lease with Alluvion Health

Cascade County Commissioners approved a $157,560 contract to for architectural services related to a roof replacement project during their March 23 meeting.

The county began requesting proposals for the work in January and received responses from Nelson Architects and TD&H Engineering in Great Falls, as well as Dowling Architects of Helena.

County staff recommended the proposal from TD&H for services related to design and construction to replace about 102,808 square feet of roof at the jail.

County planning jail roof replacement project

Construction would take place while the building is occupied and design documents need to show proposed phasing, sitework access, and security measures and controls the general contractor will need to provide during construction, according to the county request for proposals.

The existing roof is damages and attached to three different roofs. Other repairs may need to be made during the project, according to the county.

Construction is estimated June through October, according to the TD&H proposal.

Commissioners also approved a $69,615 contract to United Materials for work on Flood Road.

The county only received one estimate after reaching out to several local vendors for the work, according to the staff report.

The project includes milling and crack sealing Flood Road from the intersection of Dick Road south for about 3.3 miles where the county road ends.

County laborers will provide traffic control to help reduce costs, according to the county Public Works department.

Commissioners also approved a lease between the Cascade County City-County Health Department and Alluvion Health for Alluvion to use space in the CCHD building at 115 4th St. S.

The lease term is for April 1 through March 31, 2023 for $2,500 monthly plus 50 percent of utilities and operational expenses.

County, Alluvion in discussions over missing billing funds, back rent

Trisha Gardner, county health officer, said Alluvion would be moving their womens health and pediatrics section into the CCHD building taking up the clinical area, three check-in windows and sharing spaces such as the breakroom, conference room and parking.

Gardner said it will compliment CCHD services and “we’re really excited about this.”

Alluvion was previously the Community Health Care Center, which was a division of Cascade County and operated out of the CCHD building for years.

Alluvion split from the county in 2019 to become a standalone nonprofit entity and in November 2019, moved out of the county building.

There was no public comment or board discussion on the lease.

In 2019, after Alluvion split from the county, the county decided that Alluvion owed the county $355,000 for back rent, but there had been no signed lease agreements.

Commissioner Jim Larson told The Electric this week that Alluvion had paid the county back in full.

Lola Sheldon Galloway told commissioners that a group of people had raised about $7,500 for park improvements and wanted to put that a commission agenda for the near future so they could make the improvements, including picnic tables and concrete benches.

