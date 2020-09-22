MDT construction project on Highway 87 north of city underway

The Montana Department of Transportation is beginning a new project on Highway 87 north of Great Falls.

This seven-mile project area will not fully impact the roadway until spring of 2021 but to ready the area for spring work, Schellinger crews will be placing embankment throughout the work zone this fall. As large equipment is in the area, drivers may experience minor delays.

Crews will start with initial work Sept. 21 when topsoil from neighboring hills on both sides of the road will be removed. Then, embankment will be unloaded from trucks onto the sides of the roadway and left to settle until construction on the current road begins in the spring.

During the embankment placement, speeds will be reduced to 35 miles per hour. Traffic will be controlled by pilot car operations during the embankment placement process. There will be signage indicating shoulder work where drivers will need to slow down, causing minor delays. No road closures will occur, but all are encouraged to stay alert for posted signage. The construction activities won’t have major impacts to traffic this fall, but MDT wants residents and drivers to know of these impacts early.

The public is encouraged to ask if they have questions and for those would would like regular updates, contact Becca MacLean at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the project hotline at (406) 207-4484 during business hours. You can also sign up to receive updates by texting “GREATFALLSNORTH” to 41411 For more information about the project, visit the project webpage at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/greatfallsnorth/.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

