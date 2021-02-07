Symphony resuming live concerts

The Great Falls Symphony will resume live concerts at the Mansfield Theater with two concerts on Feb. 13.

The Cascade County City-County Health Department approved the symphony’s plan that was in place early in the season for an audience up to 200 people that will be distanced and masks are required, even for those who’ve been vaccinated, according to Hillary Shepherd, executive director of the symphony.

On Feb. 13, there will be two performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Family groups will be seated by ushers distanced from other groups.

Tickets are free and available for pickup at the Mansfield Theater starting Feb. 8.

The concert will be recorded and broadcast on the symphony’s website, Facebook and the KRTV app at 2 p.m. Feb. 21.

Recordings of symphony concerts will be available for viewing on-demand on our website through the rest of the season.

The rest of this season’s concerts are live as well, Shepherd said.

