School board, levy election set for mail ballot on May 5

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted during their Jan. 27 meeting to set the trustee election for May 5.

State law requires the board to file a resolution calling for the election by Feb. 25, or at least 70 days before the election.

They also passed a resolution calling for a mail ballot, which will cost the district an estimated $40,000.

The May 5 ballot will also include a levy, but that amount will be set at a later date. GFPS staff said the deadline to set that figure is April 3.

The district has run mail ballots for the last 15 years or so. School board members briefly discussed the option of conducting an in-person election at the polls, but the district would have to provide the polling locations and staff for that, which would cost about $10,000 more, they said.

This year, there are three three-year seats up for election.

Those seats are currently held by Jason Brantley, Jan Cahill and Kim Skornogoski.

Filing is currently open for those seats and closes March 26 at the Cascade County Elections Office.

The resolution also authorized the district’s election administrator, to cancel the potion of the election that isn’t required if not enough candidates file.

Three candidates file for three GFPS board seats; no election in May

Anyone interested in running must file a declaration of intent and oath of candidacy with the Cascade County Elections Office at 325 2nd Ave. N.

Candidates must report campaign expenditures to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices.

Last year, three school board seats were open and only three people filed so those candidates won by acclamation and there was no election.

