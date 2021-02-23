Whittier Elementary reopens Feb. 25

Whittier Elementary will reopen for face-to-face learning at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 25.

The school has been closed since Feb. 16 due to frozen pipes and boiler issues.

“The plumbing issues have been addressed and there is adequate heat in the building,” Brian Patrick, Great Falls Public Schools’ director of business operations, said in a release.

All students can report for in-person learning on Thursday.

Principal Corri Smith and her staff are excited to see students again after eight days of remote learning due to pipes freezing and water issues, according to a GFPS release.

One of the staff members, Dean Jardee wrote this for the students:

We will teach you in a room

We will teach you also on Zoom

We will teach you in a house

We will teach you with a mouse

We will teach you because we care!

It is going to be real cool

Because you get to come back to the School

Thursday is the time and place

We get to see you face to face.

