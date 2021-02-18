Whittier closed another week due to burst pipes

Whittier Elementary School will remain closed through Feb. 26 and students will continue with remote learning.

The closure is “due to complications with the frost damage to the plumbing and pipes, as well as extensive complications with the boiler and heating systems,” according to a release from Great Falls Public Schools. “GFPS maintenance crews continue to work diligently on the repairs.”

Packet drop-off and pick-up is scheduled for Feb. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Whittier. The school office will remain open throughout the entire closure. Call the school office for questions or concerns at 268-7230.

Meals for each day will be made available from 11 a.m. to noon at Paris Gibson Education Center for Whittier students. Call the food service office each day at 268-6047 by 9:30 a.m. to order the meals.

Continue to check the GFPS website and Facebook page for more information as it becomes available.

