GFPS COVID-19 numbers holding steady; some spectator limits adjusted

Great Falls Public Schools is holding steady with COVID-19 numbers, according to Superintendent Tom Moore, and are making some adjustments to sporting events as a result.

Moore said the district had 16 active cases as of Jan. 25 and that the number of cases had remained steady since returning to school earlier this month. He told the school board during their Jan. 25 meeting that staffing levels had been good with about a 90 percent fill rate for substitutes.

“This good news,” Moore told the board. “It allows us to breath a little bit.”

County health board votes to change COVID-19 regulations effective Jan. 22

He said that has allowed the district to focus more on education and less on contact tracing, but that they were remaining diligent with COVID precautions.

Moore said that in light of the steady COVID-19 numbers, he met with the secondary assistant superintendent and the athletic director about loosening some rules for spectators.

State launches vaccine dashboard

Moore said that GFPS will stick with the 250 limit for indoor events as set by the Cascade County City-County Health Department, and currently each athlete is allowed two guests for home events.

If the numbers remain steady, the district will allow three guests per athlete at home events beginning Feb. 9, Moore said, and senior nights will be considered.

Next round of Phase 1b vaccination appointments opens Jan. 28

For any games scheduled Jan. 28 and beyond, a pep band will be allowed to perform and space will be created/reserved for them, Moore said.

Cheer/spirit teams will be allowed but limited to 12 people plus coaches and be appropriately distanced on the upper balcony of the field house. That number could change depending on changes in CCHD guidance, Moore said.

GFPS has also organized a vaccine clinic for employees in the Phase 1b group on Jan. 28 at Paris Gibson Education Center, Moore told school board members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

