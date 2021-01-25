State launches vaccine dashboard

The state has launched its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard that includes information on total vaccine doses administered, Montanans fully immunized and doses administered per 1,000 eligible people.

As of Jan. 25, there had been 5,891 total doses administered in Cascade County. Of those, 4,792 were first doses and 1,099 people are fully immunized in Cascade County.

According to the state map, there are 64,953 people eligible to be vaccinated in the county, meaning they are 16 years old and older.

In Cascade County, the rate of doses administered so far is 90.7 per 1,000 people, according to the state map.

The next round of appointments for the vaccine for those 70 and older in Cascade County opens 9 a.m. Jan. 28.

Appointments must be scheduled online here. The scheduling section on that page will not be live until 9 a.m. Thursday.

If you do not have access to a computer, call 406-455-2500 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 28. You will be required to provide a valid email address to book your appointment, regardless of whether you schedule online or via phone, according to a release from Benefis Health System.

As of Jan. 25, a total of 77,357 doses have been administered in Montana since it first became available the week of Dec. 14 and 14,566 residents have been fully immunized, according to DPHHS.

On Jan. 25, the county added 28 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,265 and of those, 522 are currently active, according to the state map.

“With over 77,000 safe and effective vaccine doses administered in Montana, we continue to make strides to protect the most vulnerable. We can make even greater progress if the federal government increases our supply,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release.

Number of vaccine doses administered and number of Montanans fully immunized are updated daily between 10-11:30 a.m. Phase progress and vaccine administration rates by county are updated weekly on Monday between 10-11:30 a.m., according to the state map.

“DPHHS is committed to providing as much information as possible regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Montana,” DPHHS acting Director Erica Johnston said in a release. “There’s much work ahead, but the new map shows the progress that has been made administering the vaccine to residents in local communities statewide.”

