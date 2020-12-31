Malmstrom airmen begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Malmstrom Air Force Base began vaccinating medical personnel for COVID-19 on Dec. 31 at the base medical clinic.

A dozen medical officials were vaccinated, including Col. Mark A. Pomerinke, commander of the 341st Medical Group.

“We’re glad to begin taking this next step forward in our ongoing pandemic effort,” Pomerinke said in a release. “Our team has done an outstanding job this past year of providing for the needs of our military members, their families and the local retiree population. We had been preparing for the vaccine’s arrival, and now that it’s here we are excited to begin distribution.”

The vaccine will first be made available to medical workers and first responders on base. Healthcare technicians will offer remaining doses, if available, to other mission essential personnel.

“The nuclear mission is the cornerstone of our national security, and taking care of those who take care of us is the best way to continue to ensure the readiness of our force right now,” Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a release.

Malmstrom will continue to observe Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control guidelines such as mask wear, hand washing and social distancing to mitigate community spread.

