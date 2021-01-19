Bowen retiring as GFPD chief

Chief David Bowen has notified city officials that he is retiring from the Great Falls Police Department, effective April 2.

Bowen was appointed as chief in 2012, by City Manager Greg Doyon.

Bowen joined GFPD in 1988 as an intern through what was then the University of Great Falls, following in his father’s footsteps who retired from GFPD as a lieutenant in 1980 after 20 years, according to GFPD.

In 1991, Bowen was hired as a police officer.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye. He’s served the city so well,” Doyon said during the Jan. 19 City Commission meeting.

Jones named chief at GFFR

Doyon said the appointment of a new police chief is a high profile process and will be thorough to ensure community input through the selection process. More information on that process is to come, Doyon told commissioners.

During the meeting, Bowen said, it’s been a tremendous honor to serve the people of this community. The time has come: want to chart a new chapter.”

He said he’s confident in the men and women of the GPFD to continue serving the community.

Before being appointed chief, Bowen served as a patrol supervisor, training sergeant, Support Services supervisor and Investigative Bureau captain, according to GFPD.

