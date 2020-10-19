Jones named chief at GFFR

Jeremy Jones has been named chief at Great Falls Fire Rescue.

Jones has been serving as the interim chief since Steve Hester retired in May after 16 years with GFFR.

Jones was named assistant chief of operations in February 2018 and joined GFFR as a firefighter in August 1998.

There were 40 applicants for the position during the first round and virtual interviews were conducted in August. In-person interviews were conducted with four candidates in September.

Each candidate went through six interview panels including the GFFR leadership team; community members representing rural fire districts, industry and neighborhood councils; department heads and GFFR personnel, according to the city.

“I am humbled to have been chosen as the next chief of Great Falls Fire Rescue. The men and women of GFFR are the finest in the state and I am excited to work together with staff and the community to take this department to new levels,” Jones said in a release. “Chief Hester created a strong organizational structure and direction that I plan to continue, to enhance and deliver the best service to the citizens of our community.”

Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Montana State University, Billings and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy in courses of Command and Control/Management of Emergency Medical Services. He’s also a National Registered Emergency Medical Technician – Paramedic.

City Manager Greg Doyon said in a release that, “there is no doubt that Jeremy is deeply committed to Great Falls Fire Rescue, its members, and the community. Jeremy emerged as the ideal candidate after an arduous process, and is the best candidate to take the department to the next level. I am excited to have him on the department leadership team and eager to see him serve the community in this new capacity.”

