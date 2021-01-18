Appointments for Phase 1b COVID-19 vaccines open Jan. 21

Beginning 9 a.m. Jan. 21, locals in the 1b phase of the state vaccination plan will be able to make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments must be scheduled online here. The scheduling section on that page will not be live until 9 a.m. Thursday.

If you do not have access to a computer, call 406-455-2500 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 21. You will be required to provide a valid email address to book your appointment, regardless of whether you schedule online or via phone, according to a release from Benefis Health System.

On Jan. 21, Benefis, the Cascade County-City County Health Department, the Great Falls Clinic and Alluvion Health are opening 1,500 slots for vaccines to be scheduled.

Under the state plan, Phase 1b includes anyone over 70 and those who meet certain health criteria, but due to the number of county residents who fall into that category exceeds the available vaccine supply, “we are limiting vaccine administration to only those who are age 70 and older at this time,” according to the Benefis release.

Slots will be available for appointments on Jan. 25, Jan. 27 and Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be filled on a first-come first-served basis.

Vaccinations will take place at Montana ExpoPark’s Family Living Center, 400 3rd St. N.W.

Residents must preschedule an appointment to receive the vaccine and must present identification at the appointment. If the identification indicates a person is not 70 or older, they will be turned away, according to the release. If you do not arrive as scheduled for either your first or second dose appointment, your appointment will not be automatically rescheduled.

The vaccine consists of two doses. “You will be scheduled for your second dose at the time your first dose is administered. Second doses will occur three to five weeks after first doses, so please anticipate your future availability when scheduling your first dose. You will not be permitted to schedule your second vaccine dose online yourself” according to the release.

Local health officials expect it to take four weeks to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone who falls in the Phase 1b category and future dates, times and number of available slots will be released as they are available.

On Jan. 18, the county added seven new cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,158. Of those, 583 are currently active, according to the state map.

