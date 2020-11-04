City Commission to set public hearing on proposed apartment complex on Skyline Drive and 6th Street NW

A proposed apartment complex for the corner of Skyline Drive Northwest and 6th Street Northwest will get a first glance at the Nov. 4 City Commission meeting.

Commissioners will be asked to consider the annexation and zoning request on first reading and set a public hearing for Dec. 1.

The proposed Skyline Heights would include four three-story 12-plex for a total of 48 residential units on a 2.15 acre parcel.

The project includes an off-street parking lot with 72 parking spaces and two driveway approaches to Skyline Drive N.W.. The project is expected to be built in phases over multiple years.

The city planning board voted in October to recommended approval of the project.

Josh Johns, the developer, said during the October planning board that the rents for the complex would range from $850 to $1,200.

