Alluvion pursuing EPA grant for Rocky Mountain Building cleanup

Alluvion Health is working on an application for a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Cleanup Grant for abatement of asbestos, lead paint and mercury in the Rocky Mountain Building.

Alluvion closed on the purchase of the building at the corner of Central Avenue and 6th Street in February 2019. The building has been vacant since a 2009 fire and is often the ire of locals with its pigeon infestation and state of disrepair.

According to the city planning office, no formal complaints have been filed about the building.

In early 2019, Alluvion officials said they anticipated beginning construction on the building in the spring of 2020.

During an Oct. 21 meeting, Alluvion officials said the EPA grant is due later this month and winners would be announced in the spring, according to Tom Hazen, Alluvion’s grant manager.

Hazen said that he estimates total abatement costs at $350,000 and that Alluvion would be required to provide 20 percent of the funding.

Hazen said that if Alluvion receives the grant, they hope to have abatement completed for winter of 2021 hits and then can start working on the roof and windows of the building, followed by plans for interior construction.

Trista Besich, Alluvion’s director, said that the entire project is an estimated $20 million to $25 million and that they’re planning construction in phases so that they can moved into the building as phases are completed.

