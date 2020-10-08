City Commission set to Select Design for aquatics facility on Oct. 13

The City Commission has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 to select a proposal for the planned Aim High/Big Sky aquatics and recreation facility.

The city received 10 proposals for the design and construction of the project and a selection committee reviewed and ranked those proposals. The selection interviewed the top three proposal teams this week and will present their recommendation to the City Commission at the Oct. 13 meeting.

Since interviews hadn’t been completed by the time the city posted the staff report for the special meeting, the recommendation and reasonings aren’t included in the meeting documents yet.

The Aim High/Big Sky project is an estimated $20 million indoor aquatics and recreation facility in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The city was awarded a $10 million grant from the DoD for the project and will use park district funds to pay debt service on a bond for the city’s $10 million match.

The details of the bond have not yet been finalized and will require a separate action by the City Commission.

During their Oct. 6 meeting, they approved a resolution allowing the city to reimburse itself for costs incurred on the project before the bond is issued. So far, no costs have been incurred, but hiring the design contractor would start to be a cost to the city before the bond is issued.

Commissioners could opt to delay awarding the design contract to ask for additional information, but staff isn’t recommending that since the grant program has an expedited schedule and construction has to begin within a year of the grant award, which was September 2020, and be completed within five years.

