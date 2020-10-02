County rescinds Stage 1 fire restrictions

The Cascade County Commission voted Oct. 2 to rescind the Stage 1 fire restrictions that have been in place since Aug. 21.

A county-wide ban on open burning remains in effect until further notice, including field burning and burn barrels.

The county Disaster and Emergency Services office is highly discouraging the use of any fireworks or exploding targets until weather conditions improve.

Commissioners opted to rescind the fire restrictions since “the drought conditions, high temperatures and low relative humidity in Cascade County have abated with the onset of fall; and…the extreme fire conditions which necessitated the issuance of Stage 1 fire restrictions have diminished,” according to resolution they adopted during a special meeting on Oct. 2.

An informal poll of rural fire chiefs was conducted and 14 of the chiefs or their representatives supported the removal of fire restrictions in Cascade County.

