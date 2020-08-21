County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions effective 12:01 p.m. Aug. 21.

Open burning is already prohibited in the county.

Under Stage 1 restrictions:

Campfires are allowed only in a developed recreation site or improved site where developed campfire rings are provided;

Smoking is permitted only within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building, or in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable materials;

Campers are only allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off;

All fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited.

Burning refuse in barrels is also prohibited, according to a county release.

“The county remains under high fire danger conditions due to extended hot temperatures and a general lack of moisture. We’ve had very warm to hot days with the warm temperatures holding into the late evening. This warm weather, coupled with the lack of rainfall and low relative humidity, necessitate Stage 1 fire restrictions until further notice,” Brad Call said in a release. Call is the new county Disaster and Emergency Services manager.

Call and the local fire chiefs will review the fire conditions weekly to determine when to lift the restrictions.

