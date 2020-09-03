Three Great Falls neighborhood councils meet Sept. 7-11

Three Great Falls neighborhood councils meet next week.

Several councils have changed their venues due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Civic Center Planning and Community Development Conference Room (Room 112). Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns and update on Fire Station 4 by Interim Fire Chief Jeremy Jones, Mieyr Duplex Conditional Use Permit and Turbo Trucking/Double T Estates Annexation Request.

The council area is the Fox Farm area whose northern boundary is the Sun River, the southern is the city limit line, the eastern is the Missouri River, and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood sidewalks, neighborhood concerns, council vacancy and bylaw review. Nominees must be registered voters living within the council area and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2021. Interested parties may attend the September council meeting or call 455-8496 for more information.

The council area is the westside with the northern boundary at the Northwest Bypass, the southern boundary is the Sun River, the eastern is the Missouri River and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 9 meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.-parking lot entrance. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns and Kranz Park update.

The council’s northern boundary is Central Avenue, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern boundary is 36th Street South and the western boundary is 10th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, then east to 12th Street South and then north to Central Avenue.

