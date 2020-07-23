Business Bites: Back Alley Pub closes; Fire Station 4 work continues; VA Clinic moving; motor vehicle online portal now available

Back Alley Pub

“With a heavy heart I am sorry to say that The Back Alley Pub will not be re-opening. I spoke with the owner last night and was informed that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be closing our doors forever. Thank you so much to all the folks that helped make The Pub what it was! Thanks to all the bands that played some pretty damn amazing shows, the list is too long! Thanks to all the artists that displayed their art! What a bummer! Our best to everyone out there!”

Fire Station 4

The contract for the first phase of continued repairs at Fire Station 4 was awarded to Falls Mechanical to finish the underground sewer laterals and demolition in the bathroom/locker room.

According to city officials, construction resumed this wee at the fire station.

River’s Edge Trail

A portion of River’s Edge Trail will be closed temporarily beginning July 27 for about 45 days. The section is located between Black Eagle Dam and Giant Springs Road on the south side of the river.

A landslide occurred along the River’s Edge Trail in 2019 due to steep slopes, unstable soils and a natural spring. The remedial improvements will restore the trail embankment and surface back to its original condition and help prevent future landslides. Sletten Construction was awarded the contract to rebuild the trail.

For additional information, call the Park and Recreation Office at 771-1265.

Great Falls VA Clinic

The Montana VA is holding a grand opening ceremony July 31 for its new location at 1400 29th St. S., Suite 1.

Attendees must RSVP to attend the event. Please RSVP by July 29 via this link: https://bit.ly/2OOfqXR

The ceremony will take place outside the clinic and face coverings are required for all attendees.

“Tours of the new clinic will be available immediately following the ceremony. Anyone who would like a tour will be pre-screened, by a VA staff member, for COVID19 symptoms, prior to entering the facility. Please note that at this time, no one under the age of 18 is allowed inside a VA facility. Children under the age of 18 can attend the outdoors ceremony, but will not be permitted inside for tours. We apologize for any inconvenience,” according to the clinic.

The ceremony will be livestreamed through the Montana VA’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend in-person.

Movie Night

The Princess Bride will be shown at Centene Stadium’s outfield July 24.

You can purchase a 10×10 square, up to four tickets, or a 10×20 square, up to eight tickets. Seating squares are limited and available for purchase here.

Bring popcorn and a blanket. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the film starts at dusk, around 9 p.m.

Cascade County Motor Vehicle Online Portal

You can now submit certain motor vehicle requests to Cascade County through an online portal. Click here for more information.

University of Providence Discontinues Women’s Hockey

The University of Providence Athletic Department has discontinued the women’s hockey program.

The program started in 2017, but struggled each year to recruit enough athletes to compete during the season.

In a release, Athletic Director Doug Hashley said, “the University of Providence has fostered Women’s Hockey for 3 years. Currently, it is just not a viable sport for our Athletic Department. This decision has nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic, but is a decision based on a lack of enrollment in this program.”

Greg Moore was hired in 2019 as the head coach and worked to increase the roster size. He’ll remain a UP employee and transition into an assistant role for UP men’s hockey, according to the release.

The university is honoring the financial aid agreements for each women’s hockey student-athlete through baccalaureate graduation as long as they remain full-time students, according to the release.

