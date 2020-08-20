County Commission scheduled to meet about Stage 1 fire restrictions Aug. 21

Cascade County Commissioners are scheduled to meet Aug. 21 to declare Stage 1 fire restrictions in the county.

Open burning is already prohibited in the entire county due to “current or forecast adverse weather conditions,” according to the state burn permit website.

Vaughn Fire Chief Jason McAllister told The Electric that the rural fire chiefs, the county disaster emergency services manager and county commissioners will make the decision together.

He said that typically when they declare fire restrictions based the frequency of fires, number of large fires in the region, state and county.

He said the fire on Bootlegger Trail over the weekend burned about 100 acres and was an indication that “the fuels are definitely very receptive right now.”

