Fourth COVID death reported in Cascade County

The Cascade County City-County Health Department announced Aug. 7 the fourth COVID-19 related death in Cascade County.

It is not related to the recent outbreak at a local long-term care facility.

This was a male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends who are grieving this man’s death,” Trisha Gardner, county health officer, said in a release. “To honor the people whose deaths have been caused by COVID-19, I ask our community to continue to fight the spread of this virus. It’s still here with us, and we can protect our own parents and grandparents and neighbors by taking prevention seriously.”

As of this morning, there are 70 total deaths listed on the Montana State COVID-19 map. This death will be recorded on the map tomorrow.

“Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released,” according to CCHD.

There is also one new confirmed COVID-19 case in the county, a woman in her 40s found through contact tracing, according to CCHD.

“This individual has been isolated and all contacts have been notified,” according to CCHD.

That brings the Cascade County total to 162 cases, 51 are active.

CCHD continues to recommend frequent and thorough handwashing, regular disinfection of high-touch surfaces, distancing and wearing masks or face coverings in public indoor spaces as mandated by Gov. Steve Bullock’s July 15 directive.

