20 new cases confirmed in Cascade County

Cascade County City-County Health Department said July 24 that there are 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county that are attributed to community spread or were identified through contact tracing.

According to the state map, that brings the county’s total cases to 101, with 57 active cases.

Here are the case details:

12 males in their 20s

3 males in their 30s

1 male in his 50s

2 females in their 30s

1 female in her 40s

1 female in 50s

These individuals have been isolated and contact investigations are underway, according to CCHD.

“Here at CCHD, we are closely monitoring the health of our community, and we realize that this spike in case numbers may cause our community some anxiety. We urge you to take control of your own physical health and mental well-being by doing what you can to protect yourself and those you love,” according to CCHD.

Here are things you can do, according to CCHD:

Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces and at outdoor gatherings where social distancing is difficult, as mandated by the Governor’s Directive

Frequently, thoroughly wash your hands and avoid touching your face

Use good judgment and analyze the risk of your activities before going out (whether that’s grocery shopping at peak times, going on vacation, or going to a friend’s or family’s gathering)

Get some physical activity and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, but watch out for trailheads or parks that are already crowded

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces regularly

Avoid close contact with people outside of your household (close contact is being within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more)

Stay in contact with your friends and family, even if you aren’t seeing them in person as much as you’d like

