Nine new cases in Cascade County

There are nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cascade County as of July 28.

That brings the county’s total to 125 with 80 active cases, according to the state map.

According to the Cascade County City-County Health Department, these new cases are attributed to community spread or have been found through contact tracing.

Here are the case details:

3 males in their 20s

2 males in their 30s

3 females in their 20s

1 female in her 40s

These individuals have been isolated and contact investigations are underway, according to CCHD.

CCHD told The Electric that the county’s “recent spike in cases was not due to a backlog of lab tests, but was rather largely attributed to a cluster of cases.”

There are two active hospitalizations and currently, CCHD isn’t considering stricter guidelines, the agency told The Electric on July 28.

The State of Montana released updated FAQs on July 27 about COVID-19, which are available here.

The Electric has asked for updated numbers on hospitalizations and asymptomatic cases and will update with that information when it’s received.

There have been two COVID-19 deaths in the county and 43 recoveries, according to the state.

In Cascade County, there are 67 cases confirmed in people under 40.

The age breakdown, according to the state is as follows, on July 28:

0-9: 1

10-19: 8

20-29: 39

30-39: 19

40-49: 20

50-59: 19

60-69: 11

70-79: 7

80-89: 1

90-99: 0

100+: 0

Earlier this week, the Montana High School Association released its guide for returning to fall sports.

On July 22, the Lewis and Clark County Attorney filed a civil action in district court against the Helena Farmers’ Market for operating the market in violation of the health officer’s order.

In early July, the Lewis and Clark County health officer issued a public health order limiting events and gatherings to now more than 250 people and directed those organizing gatherings between 50 and 249 people to submit a form to the health department no later than 10 days prior outlining the protective measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The health order also directs physical distancing of six feet and Gov. Steve Bullock issued the mask order on July 15.

On July 18, Helena officials observed about 250 people at the market with about 25 percent not wearing masks, according to the lawsuit, and the organizers failed to get approval for the event from the health department.

