Kickball League at Centene Stadium this summer

Since COVID-19 canceled the summer baseball season, the Great Falls Voyagers are hosting a summer kickball league with eight teams and July 20 includes a match up between the Mighty Mo and The Block teams.

There’s a double header each Montana and Wednesday through Aug. 19 with a bye week the week of July 27.

Games start at 6 p.m. and are free to the public.

The Mighty Mo, The Block, C.M. Russell Museum and National Laundry are the business sponsored teams and the other four teams are groups of friends, according to Scott Reasoner, Voyagers president.

On July 20, the first game is at 6 p.m. with Balls N Doll, the Russell Museum team, and The Big Booters.

The Mighty Mo and The Block teams play at 7:30 p.m.

Select games will be broadcast on Fox Sports, 1400am.

Masks are required when entering Centene Stadium and moving around the ballpark but can be removed when seated or eating but social distancing is required in the stands.

Concessions are open and we encourage fans are invited to come watch the games, Reasoner said.

