Community updates: Home run contest at Centene; Red Cross offers support; Monarch Neihart historical group receives CARES grant

The Great Falls Voyagers and Scheels are partnering for the first fan home run contest in Great Falls from 5-9 p.m. July 8.

Each contestant gets a minimum of three tries to hit a home run out of Centene Stadium and those who hit a home run win a $25 gift card to a local business.

Anyone who hits three home runs wins a $500 Scheels gift card.

“If you want to enjoy the fun but do not think you can launch one all the way out there will be other targets set up around the field to win other prizes in the Voyager version of baseball meets top golf,” according to a Voyagers release. “The Voyagers 3rd base concessions and beer stands will be open all night so come on out and cheer on strangers and laugh at your friends.”

Voyagers release summer event schedule

Three swings is $5 and 10 swings is $10. A portion of all proceeds will be donated back to local little leagues.

Bats will be provided but contestants may bring their own.

Swings can be reserved now or go to the stadium anytime between 5-9 p.m. July 8.

Tickets and information about all of the Voyagers Save Summer events can be found here.

Red Cross

The Montana Red Cross is reminding the community that the agency helps meet families’ most immediate needs following a home fire, including providing a safe place to stay, offering financial assistance and connecting clients with other resources like mental health support. Red Cross also provides comfort kits with personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant and shaving supplies and helps replace medications and medical equipment. To learn more, visit montanaredcross.org or call 800-272-6668.

Monarch Neihart Historical Group

The Monarch Neihart Historical Group has received $2,500 through Humanities Montana’s CARES grant program. This rapid-response funding provides general operating support to cultural organizations in the state that have been affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.

“MNHG operates solely on donations and volunteer help. Due to the COVID crisis, MNHG’s donations ended although monthly expenses continued. The MNHG museum in Monarch is the only resource in the area to communicate local history. Without funding, this unique story cannot be shared. Local families are proud of this heritage and recognize the important function the museum carries out. This grant pays for the museum’s utilities and insurance for 2020,” according to a release.

The state humanities councils were chosen to distribute these funds because of their well-established relationships with museums, historical societies, libraries, and cultural institutions that are the cornerstones of some of the most vulnerable and hardest to reach communities, according to the release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

