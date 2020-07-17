July 17: Four new COVID-19 cases in Cascade County
Cascade County City-County Health Department said July 17 that there are four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
The new cases are:
- Male under 18
- Male in 20s
- Male in 50s
- Female in 40s
These individuals have been isolated and CCHD is performing contact tracing.
As of July 17, the state website is showing 65 total cases for Cascade County with 28 active. These new cases will be added to that website in the morning.
