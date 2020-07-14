10th Avenue South Albertsons employee among positive COVID-19 cases

One of the recent confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cascade County is an employee at the 10th Avenue South Albertsons location.

The company issued the following statement:

“The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority. We have learned that an associate at our Albertsons store on 10th Ave S in Great Falls, MT, has a confirmed case of COVID-19. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associate who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery. That associate is now receiving medical care. Following CDC guidelines, our Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine. These employees will be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay.

The associate has not worked at our Great Falls store since July 10. That store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process since that day. In an abundance of caution, we conducted a thorough cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting with guidance from third-party sanitation experts. The store will remain open and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process in every department.

We have reaffirmed with all associates that they need to wash hands and disinfect check stands every hour and to practice social distancing. We have also reminded them that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, stay home and call their healthcare provider right away.”

Cascade County currently has 50 confirmed cases and of those, 20 are active cases. There have been two COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Earlier in the week, the county had 51 cases assigned to it, but one of those was later determined to be assigned to another jurisdiction, according to Katie Brewer, prevention services manager for the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

She said contact tracing can be complicated since some people are coming from out of county to get tested in Cascade County.

