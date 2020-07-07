One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Cascade County

Cascade County City-County Health Department said July 7 that another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in the county.

The case is a male in his 40s connected to a known case.

CCHD said the individual is in isolation and the department is performing contact tracing.

This brings the county to 37 total cases, or 20 new cases since June 13.

CCHD said July 6 that several people were released from isolation that day, leaving nine cases being actively monitored.

On July 6, CCHD announced two new cases, a male in his 30s and a male in his 60s. Both were associated with known cases.

Two people in Cascade County died of COVID-19, according to CCHD, making 25 recovered cases.

The last confirmed case was July 1 and was a male under the age of 18. That case was found through contact tracing of previously confirmed patients, according to CCHD.

Katie Brewer, CCHD prevention services manager, said during the July 1 Board of Health meeting that the majority of the county’s latest cases were identified through contact tracing or were symptomatic, but one was found through the general surveillance testing, which is open to the public regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Brewer said that at least four of the recent cases were asymptomatic.

