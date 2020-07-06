Two more COVID cases confirmed in Cascade County; CCHD says 9 cases being actively monitored

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said July 6 that there are two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

One is a male in his 30s and the other is male in his 60s.

Both are associated with known cases, according to CCHD.

These new cases bring the county to a total of 36 cases.

Several people were released from isolation on July 6, CCHD said, leaving nine cases being actively monitored.

Two people in Cascade County died of COVID-19, according to CCHD, making 25 recovered cases.

The last confirmed case was July 1 and was a male under the age of 18. That case was found through contact tracing of previously confirmed patients, according to CCHD.

The county has had 19 new cases since June 13. Before that, there had been no new cases since May 11.

Katie Brewer, CCHD prevention services manager, said during the July 1 Board of Health meeting that the majority of the county’s latest cases were identified through contact tracing or were symptomatic, but one was found through the general surveillance testing, which is open to the public regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Brewer said that at least four of the recent cases were asymptomatic.

