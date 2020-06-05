Black Eagle Community Center taking on July 4 parade

The Black Eagle Community Center is going to organize the Black Eagle July 4 parade.

The center announced the parade Friday afternoon.

Applications will be available beginning June 8 for parade participation. Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 3.

“After much research and phone calls and arrangements to make social distancing measures, we are approved,” according to the center.

The parade will start at the community center and end at the Black Eagle County Club.

There is no fee to participate, but donations to the community center are encouraged.

Staging will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. to the parade can start at noon.

For more information, contact Greg at 403-5691.

