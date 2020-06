The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department announced today that it has canceled its July 4 parade this year due to COVID-19.

In a post, they wrote, “it is with everybody’s well being in mind that Black Eagle has canceled the parade for this year.”

The Black Eagle Community Park Board already canceled the picnic that typically follows the parade.

No decision has been made yet regarding the July 4 parade in the City of Great Falls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook