New COVID-19 case in Cascade County

Cascade County City-County Health Department announced June 4 that there’s a new case of COVID-19 that was identified locally.

A female in her 20s who’s a visitor to Cascade County with a recent out of state travel is a confirmed case in the county.

“Although the individual will not be considered a Montana case, contacts have been identified in Cascade County. Both this woman and all identified contacts have been isolated and quarantined, and are actively being monitored by CCHD,” according to CCHD.

No new COVID cases in Cascade County for third week

The last confirmed case in Cascade County was May 11.

