Banners installed downtown to honor Class of 2020

New banners will be installed on Central Avenue on Friday to recognize the graduates of the Class of 2020.

It’s the first time in recent history that banners have been installed to honor a graduating class, according to Joan Redeen of the Business Improvement District.

The banners are sponsored by Embark Credit Union and designed by Speaking Socially and showcase their senior photos. There are multiple photos per side of the banners.

“As the oldest credit union in Great Falls, Embark was founded by educators and continues supporting education 84 years later. In this unprecedented time, Embark joins our community in congratulating this year’s graduating classes in a public and visible manner while welcoming people to the downtown area this summer,” said Deb Evans, president/CEO of Embark. “We plan to have some fun with it in upcoming weeks involving the graduates. We are pleased we were asked to sponsor this unique project.”

The credit union was chartered to serve educators and educational employees, but is now open to the entire community.

The Business Improvement District welcomes graduates and their families to come downtown and find their senior portrait along Central Avenue.

