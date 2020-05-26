Downtown art to honor class of 2020 being installed this week

In honor of the 2020 graduating classes around Great Falls, two local artists will be creating each school’s logo in front of downtown businesses on May 26.

The logos will be created over the next two days using chalk and will be located at Candy Masterpiece, Belle’s and Lace Bridal, Kaufman’s Menswear, The Last Straw Bistro and Dragonfly Dry Goods.

Locations of each school logo is yet to be determined, but will include: Great Falls High, CMR, Paris Gibson Education Center, Great Falls Central Catholic High School, and Foothills Community Christian School, according to the Downtown Great Falls Association.

The locations of each school will be posted on the Destination Downtown Great Falls Facebook Page.

From May 28-30, family members and those wishing to leave messages for a graduate or graduating class may come down and use chalk to write a message.

“Messages are meant to be encouraging, well wishes for the future and words of wisdom for the graduates of 2020. The chalk, supplies, and artist sponsorship were generously donated by 2J’s Fresh Market. The project was coordinated with John Harris of Red Digital Media and the Downtown Great Falls Association,” according to DGFA.

For more information, contact DGFA at 406-453-6151 or info@downtowngreatfalls.net.

