School election is May 5, here’s candidate info and levy background

Ballots for the May 5 school board and levy election are out.

Here’s our candidate questionnaires.

There are four candidates for three three-year seats on the school board.

School board candidate questionnaire: Kim Skornogoski

School board candidate questionnaire: Bill Bronson

School board candidate questionnaire: Eric Hinebauch

School board questionnaire: Jan Cahill

The operational levy is for $1.75 million.

Background information on the levy can be found in the stories linked below.

GFPS sending $1.75 million levy to May ballot

GFPS expects $2.38 million in federal funds for COVID-19 response

School board, levy election set for mail ballot on May 5

GFPS board votes to send levy to May ballot

GFPS budget committee recommends levy for May ballot

GFPS considering levy options for projected budget shortfall

