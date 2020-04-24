School election is May 5, here’s candidate info and levy background
Ballots for the May 5 school board and levy election are out.
Here’s our candidate questionnaires.
There are four candidates for three three-year seats on the school board.
School board candidate questionnaire: Kim Skornogoski
School board candidate questionnaire: Bill Bronson
School board candidate questionnaire: Eric Hinebauch
School board questionnaire: Jan Cahill
The operational levy is for $1.75 million.
Background information on the levy can be found in the stories linked below.
GFPS sending $1.75 million levy to May ballot
GFPS expects $2.38 million in federal funds for COVID-19 response
School board, levy election set for mail ballot on May 5
GFPS board votes to send levy to May ballot
GFPS budget committee recommends levy for May ballot
GFPS considering levy options for projected budget shortfall