2nd COVID-19 related death reported in Cascade County

The Cascade City-County Health Department announced today the second COVID-19-related death in Cascade County. It’s the 12th death from this disease statewide, as of April 20.

The individual was a male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, according to CCHD.

“We send our most heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of this man,” Trisha Gardner, county health officer, said in a release. “I hope we will all support those who are grieving by continuing taking the measures necessary to protect our community.”

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released, according to CCHD.

In a Monday evening statement, Gov. Steve Bullock said, “Each death in Montana from COVID-19 is a reminder of the danger of this virus for our most vulnerable, and as one community, Montanans meet the news of another fellow Montanan lost to COVID-19 with heavy hearts. We must continue to take care of each other through our actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The last positive COVID-19 case in Cascade County was reported on April 10.

Cascade County has 13 confirmed positive cases, of those CCHD said last week that nine had recovered.

Earlier in the day, Bullock issued a statement on the 11th death in the state, out of Toole County.

“As we continue to learn more about how this virus can impact a rural community, I’m grateful for the dedicated health care workers serving on the frontline and encourage all Montanans to continue doing everything they can to stop this virus. My family is with the family of this Montanan and the Toole County community,” Bullock said in a release.

