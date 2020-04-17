First COVID-19 related death reported in Cascade County

The Cascade City-County Health Department announced the first COVID-19 related death in Cascade County.

The individual was a woman over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, according to an April 17 release from CCHD.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the patient’s family and loved ones,” Trisha Gardner, county health officer, said in a release. “We want to remind our community about the importance of staying at home, and we urge you to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially the most vulnerable.”

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released, according to CCHD.

That make the 9th COVID-19 related death in Montana.

The 10th death was announced Yellowstone County on April 17 as well, the first for that county.

In a Friday evening release, Gov. Steve Bullock said, “While there are reasons for optimism, today is another sober reminder that this virus can impact us all and in any community. Each and every one of these losses weighs heavily on us as a community where we care about our neighbors. My family, like all Montana families, are with you.”

Notification of the deaths were provided by CCHD and RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County.

On April 16, Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statement on regarding the 8th death of a Montanan due to COVID-19.

“As we learn of the loss of another Montanan due to COVID-19, my heart aches for the community, which has been particularly impacted by this virus, and the family members of this Montanan. As we see how COVID-19 can inundate our smaller communities, I urge all Montanans to continue doing their part to protect our most vulnerable from this dangerous virus,” Bulock said in a release.

Notification of the death was provided by the Toole County Health Department on April 16.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, there are 422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana, as of April 17. Of those, 13 were confirmed for Cascade County residents.

Of the confirmed positive cases, 233 had recovered, according to DPHHS.

CCHD said April 17 that of the 13 local cases, 9 had recovered.

According to DPHHS, 10,244 tests have been completed as of April 17.

