Business Bites: Harvest Craft Kitchen opens; Purple Gold back at it; NorMont building new facility; Montana Valley Irrigation opens new location

Harvest Craft Kitchen opened April 8 in the former Tap House Grill at 220 Central Ave.

The new restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for takeout Monday through Friday.

Purple Gold

Purple Gold is back in operation. Find their schedule and details on their Facebook page.

NorMont Equipment

NorMont Equipment is working on their new building located at 2101 9th Avenue NW in Great Falls. The 12,000 structure is scheduled to open later this spring. They are moving from their 3,500 square foot space which will enable them to hire more employees and greatly expand their business. You can see a 360 degree video of the progress on the new building here.

Montana Valley Irrigation

Montana Valley Irrigation has opened a new location in the Manchester industrial park at 1 Windmill View Loop.

“We are very excited to provide our community with a convenient location to fulfill all of their agricultural irrigation needs. We are committed to providing our customers the very best in parts and service, and feel confident that this new location will help us to do so,” said owner Chris Music.

A family owned and operated Valley dealer, Montana Valley Irrigation offers irrigation products, service technicians, parts supply and knowledgeable agronomic support.

They offer a full line of parts for all types and brands of agricultural irrigation systems.

Growers can obtain additional information about Valley Products from Montana Valley Irrigation by calling 406-761-8195, coming to the new shop or by visiting http://www.montanavalleyirrigation.com.

