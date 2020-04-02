County working with cowboy to care for cows in animal cruelty case, thanks community for donations

Cascade County is finalizing details to contract with a cowboy for the care of about 230 cows related to an animal cruelty case.

The county has not yet finalized the details but is already paying Levi Lee $150 per day to tend to the herd on property off Mission Road west of Cascade, near St. Peter’s Mission.

Earlier this week, county officials met to discuss immediate actions needed to care for the cattle that were being seized in an animal cruelty case charged against George Savoy on March 31.

On Tuesday, there were as estimated 65 dead cows, but Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said more have since died.

County Commissioner Jim Larson, a rancher, said he expects more will die due to their poor health and weather conditions.

In caring for the animals while the case is being investigated and adjudicated, the county will incur significant costs, Slaughter said.

In an April 2 media briefing, Slaughter thanked the community who had already donated hay, supplies and money to help care for the animals.

Slaughter asked that those wanting to make donations follow instructions from Sgt. Jason Boyd, who is coordinating donations. Slaughter said if you’re asked to wait to donate hay or other items, it’s not that they aren’t wanted or needed, but CCSO is working to ensure the items are spaced out as needed so nothing is wasted.

Slaughter said he’s also assigned a full-time deputy to assist Lee with the cattle and documenting the herds health from day to day as part of the investigation.

The investigation now includes seven different locations for a combined 4,000 acres, Slaughter said. Two in Fort Shaw area were already searched and those cows were deemed healthy and released to the suspect’s father.

For now, Slaughter said volunteers aren’t needed and said the cows are not being given away or sold as they still belong to Savoy, who is afforded due process under the law.

A neighbor started feeding the cows as soon as the county’s investigation started, Slaughter said, and North 40 and Western Ranch Supply donated water tanks and other supplies. The Cascade Farmer Rancher volunteer fire department filled the water tanks.

County Commissioner Jim Larson, a rancher, went to the site on March 31 and during the April 2 press briefing said, “I’ve never seen anything like that in my lifetime.”

Larson and Slaughter said the contract details are still being worked out but the county is paying Lee $150 per day to tend to the cattle from dawn till dark and to check them once overnight.

Lee is primarily working with the pregnant cows for now, Slaughter said, and the county is working with neighbors to determine if a second contract is needed for their assistance in feeding the animals. Lee will take hay donations from the drop site to the herd.

Slaughter said Lee has been given a GPS device and are tracking where all the dead cattle are to aid in the investigation and coordinating proper disposal.

County officials are asking county residents to consider donating hay or funds if possible to help care for the animals. Donations should be delivered to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, checks made payable to Cascade County. Hay donations can be dropped off at the dump site on Simms/Cascade Road on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For questions about donating to support care for the animals, contact CCSO at 454-6820.

Donations can also be sent to the Sheriffs Legacy Foundation.

