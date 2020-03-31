County investigating death of 65 cows in animal cruelty case; seeking donations to help care for remaining live animals

County officials met Tuesday morning to discuss options for caring for hundreds of cattle on property off Mission Road west of Cascade, near St. Peter’s Mission.

The cattle are being seized by Cascade County law enforcement this afternoon in an animal cruelty case charged against George Savoy on March 31.

Since there are about 65 dead cows and another 230 living cows, including calves and pregnant cows, on one parcel of land, and there are cows on three other neighboring properties owned by Savoy, the county will incur significant costs for the immediate care of the animals.

According to court documents, a Montana Department of Livestock Inspector received a number of calls reporting dead cows in the pasture that were visible from Mission Road.

On March 29, Paul Johnson, the livestock inspector, met a Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the property to investigate the complaints.

The officials observed several dead cows on the property and spoke with Savoy about his operations. Savoy told officials that he fed hay to the animals and that he typically buries dead animals in the spring. The deputy was unable to locate three of the bales that Savoy said he fed daily, according to court documents.

On March 30, a CCSO deputy served a search warrant on Savoy and with a veterinarian, located 65 dead cows on the property at 443 Mission Road, which lists George Savoy’s father as an owner in state land records.

Savoy was arrested March 31 and charged with a felony county of aggravated animal cruelty. His bond was set at $10,000, according to court documents.

If convicted, Savoy faces a fine of up to $2,500 or up to two years in prison, or both.

The remaining live cattle are malnourished, according to county officials, and the county officials met Tuesday morning to discuss immediate actions to get hay to the animals while determining whether they were well enough to transport to another property, identify a property, or care for them on site.

County officials estimate that hay costs alone will be $27,000 monthly to feed the herd. Adding veterinarian costs, equipment, fuel and a contractor, could cost more than $50,000 per month, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter estimated.

County Attorney Josh Racki said his office was planning to file an animal welfare petition, an option under state law for the county to seek costs of care for 30 days from the animal owner.

The law sets timelines for hearings on the petition, but things may move more slowly given the COVID-19 precautions currently in place, Racki said.

Slaughter said the situation is “extremely complex, extremely expensive.”

Once the county figures out how to provide food to the herd immediately, they’ll work to remove dead cows currently lying in a creek; look to contract with a rancher who can care for the animals, many of which are calving; and other necessary care.

County officials are asking county residents to consider donating hay or funds if possible to help care for the animals. Donations should be delivered to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, checks made payable to Cascade County. Hay donations can be dropped off at the dump site on Simms/Cascade Road on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For questions about donating to support care for the animals, contact CCSO at 454-6820.

