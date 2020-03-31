Parking meter heads removed due to break-in at city parking office; theft of meter keys

Parking meter heads have vanished from the downtown area, but it’s not because of COVID-19.

In this case, it’s theft.

Around 5 a.m. March 23, someone broke into the North Garage office and one of the items stolen was keys for the on-street parking meters, according to Craig Raymond, city planning director.

That meant whoever had the keys would have access to the meters and the money inside. A truck was also stolen from the parking office, but has since been recovered, Raymond said.

Parking staff immediately collected money from all the roughly 1,000 meters in the downtown parking district.

Next, parking staff removed all of the meter heads and placed them in storage, Raymond said.

The city ceased parking meter enforcement due to the COVID-19 outbreak so for the time being, the meter heads will remain in storage.

So far, the meter keys have not all been recovered so unless they’re found, the city will have to determine whether to rekey the meter heads or replace them, neither option is cheap, Raymond said.

He said parking staff is looking at options to rekey the existing meters, which are old and getting harder to find parts or replacements for, but if that gets too costly, the city will have to look at buying new meters.

Raymond said if it comes to that, it starts the conversation again about using newer technology for meters or pay stations or other parking management options.

If all of the meter keys are recovered in the meantime, the issue is moot, and the meter heads will replaced and parking operations will return to normal.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted operations for restaurants and bars and forced the closure of many retail stores, downtown has been quiet.

In an effort to support those downtown restaurants that have shifted to take out operations, the city suspended enforcement of metered parking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city isn’t enforcing meters or the two hour time limit but is continuing to enforce rules for handicapped parking and areas around fire hydrants.

Raymond said the city typically brings in about $1,000 monthly in meter revenue so for now, the lack of meter enforcement shouldn’t impact the budget too much, but if the pandemic related closures go on for an extended time, “we’re going to have to really look at things.”

