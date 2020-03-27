Community Strength: Young residents lifting spirits with posters; young seamstress making masks for medical staff; Giant Springs Elementary hosting ‘bear hunt’

It’s Friday and the sun is shining so for as long as this pandemic continues, The Electric is going to try to a roundup of positive community activities on Fridays.

To start today’s off, we’ve got positive posters created by the athletes at Rise Athletics and Elevation team.

“They all created positive posters to display in their front yards to hopefully put some smiles on everyone’s face,” Lani McCarthy, founder of Rise told The Electric.

Young seamstress making masks

“When I read a post about how the clinic was needing masks…Iris said she wanted to learn how to sew them. She asked her dance teacher for guidance and now feels comfortable sewing them herself with help from me ironing. Problem is that every store is out of elastic so a friend of hers ordered her some on eBay and will arrive on Wednesday.

Iris has donated her first few to people working at nursing homes. She has had a few requests off Facebook too. After seeing her post, people have donated money for supplies. It’s been amazing. She is 11 and learned how to sew this past summer.”

-Jennifer Moore, on her daughter Iris’ effort to sew masks for medical professionals

Bear Hunt

On March 30, Giant Springs Elementary is hosting a “Bear Hunt.”

“Place bears in your house windows or on the porch. At a convenient time for your family, drive around town and see how many bears you can find and post on your Facebook page or here. Let’s go hunting!!”

