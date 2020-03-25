County awards contract for road overlay project in Sun Prairie Village

County Commissioners approved a contract with United Materials for $504,580 during their March 24 meeting.

The contract is for the overlay of roads in Sun Prairie Village, included but not limited to Cleveland Drive, Eisenhower Avenue, Buchanan Street, First Street East, First Street West, Quincy Court, and Adams Boulevard.

The project includes a 0.20-inch thick plant mix overlay of about 2.5 miles of road.

The county received two bids for the project, the other from MRTE, Inc. for 756,030.

The project will be funded in part with the county’s share of funds through the state’s Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Program. The county’s total this year is $223,671.89 with a 5 percent match from the county of $11,183.59. The county’s match has been budgeted from the county Road Services Raw Materials fund.

The Sun Prairie road project was initially planned for last year, but decided a project for overlay on 3.8 miles of Dracut Hill Road was a higher priority.

In June 2019, the county awarded a $837,597 contract to United Materials for that project, which was funded in part with the county’s BARSAA distribution last year.

In 2017, the legislature passed the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act, which established a graduated increase in the fuel tax by 2023.

That’s a 6 cent increase for gasoline and 2 cents for diesel.

Each fiscal year, 35 percent or $9.8 million of the proceeds, whichever is greater, is allocated to the Montana Department of Transportation. The remainder, expected to be about $21 million by fiscal year 2021, will be allocated to local governments through the BaRSAA program.

Beginning March 1 annually, local governments can request distribution of their allocation from MDT. Those allocations must be met with a minimum 5 percent match.

The road work project will include preventative maintenance overlay, width and crown preservation treatments, and seal and cover, according to the public works department.

